Curwensville Rotary Hears from Conservation District Program Specialist

CURWENSVILLE – The Rotary Club of Curwensville welcomed Lydia Whipple, program specialist with the Clearfield County Conservation District to its weekly meeting Aug. 8.

Whipple provided an overview of the many programs administered by the CCCD and summarized the intent of each program, as well as a review and timeline of the fundraising and educational events planned for the year.

Additional information can be obtained at www.clfdccd.com. From left are Kathy Gillespie, program sponsor, Whipple, speaker, CCCD