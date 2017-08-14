Charlottesville mayor: Trump ‘whiffed’ at chance to denounce white supremacists

The mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, slammed President Donald Trump Monday for his unwillingness to forcefully condemn white separatists behind the racial unrest that left one woman dead over the weekend in the city.
Michael Signer, a Democrat, was asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “New Day” if Trump still needed to call out Nazis and white supremacists.
“I’ve already spent enough time talking about Donald Trump. He is our President, with respect, but I think it speaks for itself. He had his moment. These are times for leadership.”
He continued, “He kind of had his opportunity and he whiffed and I think that speaks for itself.”
After Saturday’s violence, Trump condemned “hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides.” His decision to not specifically mention the white nationalist or neo-Nazi groups in attendance led to bipartisan calls for him to do so.
The President is expected to again address the events in Charlottesville later Monday.
Bigotry is not protected by the constitution, a gathering to promote bigotry is asking for reaction. Those statues are a rallying symbol for racists, WW monuments are not a rallying symbol for any offensive behavior.
Black Lives matter is an organization to protect blacks from the racism that still exists in this country as is the NAACP, neither insists that the color black is the superior race.
Children are being raised to hate blacks, Japanese, Hispanic, any color but their own, they are also being taught they are the only race deserving the freedoms of this country, they are being indoctrinated to be racists, as long as that continues racism will live on in every new generation.
The presidents milk toast reaction to what happened solidify the belief that he is a racist as well or at the very least is willing to sell himself to that group for their support.
While violence is not the solution to this problem as long as people are being treated unequally because of their color they are going to fight back, no longer passively enduring the mistreatment that is implicitly supported and sanctioned by the Republican party.
White supremacists are not looking for compromise so why should their stated enemies compromise?
“WW monuments are not a rallying symbol for any offensive behavior.”
Tell that to the Japanese Americans who had all their property seized and were thrown into concentration camps for the duration of the war.
“Black Lives matter is an organization to protect blacks from the racism that still exists in this country as is the NAACP, neither insists that the color black is the superior race.”
You can find no more racist group in this country than this very one. They promote violence and more racism. Hate comes in many shades and this is one.
“Children are being raised to hate blacks, Japanese, Hispanic, any color but their own, they are also being taught they are the only race deserving the freedoms of this country, they are being indoctrinated to be racists, as long as that continues racism will live on in every new generation.”
Racism will live on as long as either side draws attention to it and refuses to let it go. That is basically what Morgan Freeman has said on the subject in an interview with Mike Wallace.
“The presidents milk toast reaction to what happened solidify the belief that he is a racist as well or at the very least is willing to sell himself to that group for their support.”
That is your opinion and you are entitled to it. But, that does not make it true, factual or correct.
“While violence is not the solution to this problem as long as people are being treated unequally because of their color they are going to fight back, no longer passively enduring the mistreatment that is implicitly supported and sanctioned by the Republican party.”
If any group in this country obtains a permit to march and express their dislike of something happening, they DO INDEED have that right in this country. Trying to stop them with violent acts can and will never lead to ANY peaceful solution. It is only the violent acts that are illegal. You may not like that fact but, it doesn’t change it one tiny bit.
“White supremacists are not looking for compromise so why should their stated enemies compromise?”
Because to act the way they did and not allow a differing view to be expressed is against everything this Country is founded on.
The president denounced violence and bigotry on both sides. Or, as he put it, “On many sides”. What more should he have done? The blacks are upset that he didn’t blame only the white people, and the supremacists are upset that he sided with the blacks.
I do not like the fact that we have the likes of David Duke and his ilk among us, nor do I agree with their beliefs. However, I do not like the alt left, the Black Lives Matters group, the skin heads, the Nazis, and many other groups that promote and prompt violence in their platform. However, they ALL have the same rights in this free society where you can believe what you want and protest those things you dislike as long as you do it peacefully. The rights of the white supremacists were being violated by others protesting their right to protest. If no one would have paid them any mind, they would have marched and gone home and nothing would have been the worse for wear. But, some didn’t believe others have the same rights they do, tried to intervene and that is what led to violence. There is definitely enough blame to go around. What about the police? They are sworn “to protect and serve”. Apparently that doesn’t apply in Charlottesville, Virginia. The police stood by while things got out of hand and then left, when things got “too dangerous”.
I know there is a lot of talk today about how offensive civil war statues of the Southern portion of that war are to some folks. I just can’t help wonder where does this end? Are the WW@ monuments offensive to the Japanese Americans living among us now? Will they be in the future? Shouldn’t they all be removed. Should the Asian Americans be held in less regard than the Black Americans? Don’t Asian Lives matter?
There were some 600,000 lives lost in the civil war. Many thousands on both sides. Shouldn’t we remember them all and be hopeful we have grown better because of that war?