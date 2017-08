Bedford Claims “Past Your Prime” Title

CLEARFIELD — By edging Bob Boob Garage 6-4 in the winner’s bracket final and then 7-3 in the championship game on Sunday, the Bedford Over-the-Hillbillies claimed the 23rd Annual Clearfield over-40 Modified Fastpitch Tourney title.

Bedford has won or shared six out of the last seven tourney championships. The main beneficiary of the charity tournament is the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

In a special ceremony during Saturday’s opening day of the tournament, Terry Potter of Philipsburg was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the over-40 softball committee for his over 40 years of promoting fastpitch softball in Philipsburg and Clearfield.

Tourney Scoreboard:

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

First Round

Game 1 – Bob Boob’s Garage – 20, Meatheads – 2

Game 2 – Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies – 9, Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods – 1

Game 3 – Potter’s Bricklayers – 7, Siegel Engraving/Buster’s Sports Bar – 6

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Game 4 – Bob Boob’s Garage – 9, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub – 0

Game 5 – Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies – 12, Potter’s Bricklayers – 3

Loser’s Bracket First Round

Game 6 – Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods – 13, Meatheads – 10

Game 7 – Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub – 6, Siegel Engraving/Buster’s Sports Bar – 5 (8 innings)

Game 8 – Potter’s Bricklayers – 11, Meatheads – 1

Loser’s Bracket Quarterfinal

Game 9 – Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods – 10, Siegel Engraving/Buster’s Sports Bar – 8

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

Loser’s Bracket Quarterfinal

Game 10 – Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub – 6, Potter’s Bricklayers – 6

Winner’s Bracket Final

Game 11 – Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies – 6, Bob Boob’s Garage – 4

Loser’s Bracket Semifinal

Game 12 – Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods – 6, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub – 5 (8 innings)

Loser’s Bracket Final

Game 13 – Bob Boob’s Garage – 12, Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods – 2

Championship

Game 14 – Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies – 7, Bob Boob’s Garage – 3