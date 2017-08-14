Aggravated Assault Charges Filed on Reynoldsville Man

DUBOIS – Aggravated assault charges have been filed against a Reynoldsville man who allegedly punched a nurse at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Carl R. Black, 74, was also charged with simple assault and harassment by DuBois City police in relation to an incident at the hospital on May 18.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim told police he was treating Black, who had driven himself to the facility because he was having suicidal tendencies.

Black “failed to comply with the standard of care” during his stay in the hospital, the staff reported.

Black first allegedly became verbally aggressive toward the staff of the emergency room and threatened them. After he was labeled a violent patient, the staff initiated their safety procedures.

Black allegedly struck the victim on the right side of his face with a closed fist. Black struck multiple other staff members in the same manner, kicked them and made several attempts to bite those who were there to help, police said.

The victim suffered pain to his face from the punch, according to the report.

Black’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. at District Judge Pat Ford’s office.