The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly Groundhog match Sunday.

The results are:

Unlimited Class

First place, Jim Wonders of Johnstown

Second place, Jeff Gates of Altoona

Third place, Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings

Factory Class

First place, Nate Harabaugh of Ebensburg

Second place, Harold Peters of Nicktown

Third place, Joe Lash of Pittsburgh

The winner of the 300-yard side group match was Jim Wonders with a five-shot group that measured 1.147″.