Obituary Notice: T. Scott Mease

T. Scott Mease, 66, of (North) Philipsburg died Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

He was born Aug. 12, 1950 in Philipsburg, a son of Martin L. and Betty (Phillips) Mease Hileman, both of whom preceded him in death.

He was a 1969 graduate of Philipsburg–Osceola Area High School. He retired as a foreman after 35 years of employment with Payne Custom Builders, Bellefonte.

He was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed golf, watching NASCAR races and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was married Aug. 19, 1970, in Eden, NC to his high school sweetheart, the former Michal M. “Shelly” Gallo, who survives at home.

He is also survived by one daughter, Monique Mease Adams and her fiancé, Nelson Berrios; one beloved grandson, Zachary Tyler Scott Adams; and one brother, Martin L. Mease, all of Altoona.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

