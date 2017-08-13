Obituary Notice: Kenneth B. Schickling

Kenneth B. Schickling, 78, DuBois died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Born Aug. 4, 1939 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Fred and Angeline (Wisor) Schickling.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had retired as a machinist for the Erickson Corp. after many years of service.

He was a member of the Light & Life Church in DuBois. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by a brother, Gene Schickling of Pasadena, Md., and a nephew, Chris Schickling of Pasadena, Md.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Albert.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Light & Life Church with Pastor Mark Lutcher officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the Light & Life Church, 128 S. Eighth St., DuBois, PA 15801, and or the American Cancer Society, 108R N. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

