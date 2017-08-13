Obituary Notice: James Armour Callahan

James Armour Callahan, 68, of Osceola Mills died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at his home.

Born Dec. 17, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary Helen (McCamley) Callahan.

He married Jeanne L. (Teats) Callahan on March 12, 1982 in Philipsburg. She survives at home.

Mr. Callahan was of the United Methodist faith.

He was a retired salesman for the Lion Country Supply in Port Matilda. He had formerly worked 25 years for Reichdrill Inc. in Phillipsburg.

He was a 1966 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School and a 1971 graduate of the Penn State University.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Callahan and an infant brother.

Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jessica Lindstrom and her husband, Josh of Falling Waters, W.Va., and Jamie Callahan of Osceola Mills; one sister, Mary Margaret “Pidge” Lockey and her, husband Kenneth of Harmony, Pa.; and one granddaughter, Hunter Lindstrom of Falling Waters, W.Va.

He is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ruth Teats, Kenneth H. Teats Sr., Jeffrey Teats and his wife, Carla and Lisa Hartmann; a nephew, Kenneth Teats Jr.; and nieces, Jenna Hartman, Khandyce English, Kimberly Schrader, Michele Rosso and Kristen Lytle.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

