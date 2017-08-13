Obituary Notice: Donald L. Stine

Donald L. Stine, 86, of DuBois died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Altoona.

Born Sept. 27, 1930, he was the son of the late Donald T. and Blanche (Campbell) Stine.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had served in the Korean War.

On Jan. 9, 1953, he married Donna J. (Ross) Stine. She survives.

He had worked as a machine operator for 40 years at the Brockway Glass Co., Plant 1.

He was a life member of the National Rifle Association. He was also a member of the Hormtown Rifle & Pistol Club and a life member of the DuBois Rifle & Pistol Club.

He is survived by three children, Patrick Stine and his wife, Paula of DuBois, Donald Stine and his Wife, Margaret of Findlay, Ohio and Audrey Phillips and her husband, Aaron of Frederick, Md.; a sister, Virginia Zimmerman of Reynoldsville; one grandchild, Mary Ellen Stine; and one great-grandchild, Michael Stine.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, James and Gary Stine.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the charity of the donor’s choice and or NRA.

Don Stine has left the range…