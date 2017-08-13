Obituary Notice: Christopher P. Collins

Christopher P. Collins, 53, of Clearfield died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at his home.

He was born Aug. 9, 1964, a son of the late David O. and Joan (Adnisky) Collins.

He graduated from the St. Francis High School, Clearfield, in 1982. He had been employed with Permagrain of Karthaus and most recently with Antonuk Sanitation of Pinetop, Woodland R.D.

Mr. Collins was an avid fisherman and hunter who also had a love for woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy A. (Guy) Collins, to whom he was wed March 20, 2004 in Clearfield.

He is survived by two step-children, Zachary Lawhead and his wife, Tonia of Hyde and Amy Fry and her husband, Dan of Grassflat; four step-grandchildren, Beth and Brandon Fry, Josh Bowery and Zoe Lawhead; two siblings, Michele Moyer and her husband, Jim and Kim Michaels and her husband, Bob, all of Clearfield; two nephews, Michael Moyer and Seth Michaels; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lester and Marie Collins of Clearfield and his maternal grandparents, Frank ‘Pete’ and Lorraine Adnisky of Stronach.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

