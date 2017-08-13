GANT’s ICYMI: Week of Aug. 7

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

2 Reynoldsville Men Accused of Burglary, Assault

DUBOIS –Two Reynoldsville men have been charged for allegedly breaking into a residence and assaulting two people.

BREAKING: Former Employee Files Whistleblower Lawsuit Against Clearfield Co.

CLEARFIELD – A former employee has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Clearfield County regarding her firing by Prothonotary Brian Spencer.

Penfield Man Accused of Deliberately Wrecking ATV

DUBOIS – A Penfield man is facing charges for deliberately wrecking an all-terrain vehicle.

McDonald’s of Clearfield Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CLEARFIELD – A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the recent transformation of McDonald’s® of Clearfield, near Interstate 80 and Route 879, on Monday.

Bloom Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Himself in Local Bank

CLEARFIELD – A Woodland man accused of touching himself inappropriately while interacting with a bank teller pleaded guilty Monday in Clearfield County Court.

$6.1 Million Will Support Head Start Programs for Centre, Clearfield Counties

BELLEFONTE – U.S. Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson has announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding Cen-Clear Child Services Inc. a federal grant in the amount of $6,157,353 for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

PA Secretary’s Visit and Election Challenge Top Clearfield Commissioners’ Meeting

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners were scheduled to meet yesterday with Pennsylvania Secretary Pedro A. Cortés of the Department of State.

BREAKING: State Police Investigating Alleged Aggravated Indecent Assault Incident at Mahaffey Camp

BELL TOWNSHIP – State police at Punxsutawney are investigating an alleged aggravated indecent assault incident that occurred at the Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center in Bell Township.

BREAKING: Glen Richey Man Waives Hearing for Allegedly Having Meth, Gun at Clearfield Co. Fair

CLEARFIELD – A Glen Richey man has been accused of having methamphetamine and a gun at the Clearfield County Fair. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court at the jail.

JUST IN: Fire Under Investigation at SCI Houtzdale

HOUTZDALE – A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating a fire that occurred at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale.

Monella Appointed to County Planning Commission

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the appointment of Paul Monella to the County Planning Commission on Tuesday.

PA-Proposed Property Tax Measure Causing Local Confusion

CLEARFIELD – A proposed property tax measure will appear as a referendum question on the November General Election ballot for Pennsylvania voters.

Mahaffey Arson Suspects Waive Preliminary Hearings

MAHAFFEY – Two people who have been accused of arson after a house fire that happened in Mahaffey this past November were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday.

EXPLORECLARION: Clarion Man Accused of Killing Curwensville Woman Headed to Court

Posted by Chris Rossetti, ExploreClarion.com

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – After four hearing postponements, the case against a Clarion man accused of killing his girlfriend near a Lake Lucy trailer park is moving forward.

Collins: Clearfield County Jail Continues to Exceed Standards

CLEARFIELD – A recent inspection, required by Title 37 and conducted by the state Department of Corrections Office of County Inspections and Services, was held recently at the Clearfield County Jail.