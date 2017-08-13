Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Announces Upcoming Events

The Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team has two upcoming, local events.

The first is a Community Night that’s being held in partnership with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District.

It will feature Marc Mero to kick off the 2017-18 school year. It will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the P-O High School.

It is free for community members and is a “first-come, first-serve program” in the school auditorium.

According to organizers, it’s Mero’s third visit in the area. He has been extremely popular with students, staff and parents.

Mero’s message is all encompassing on areas of concern, including bullying, suicide prevention, goal-setting, substance abuse and making great life choices.

The second event is the eighth annual “Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness.” It’s being held at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the DuBois City Park.

It is a major fundraising event for the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team. It’s dedicated to reducing suicide occurrences in the two-county area.