Clearfield Borough Residents Warned of Upcoming Road Closures

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough residents are reminded of upcoming road closures.

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council work session, the Public Safety committee discussed the closures.

The roads will either be closed or traffic may be restricted while RJ Corman Railroad workers conduct maintenance work on railroad crossings. The following streets will be closed or restricted:

Park Street from Aug. 23-25.

Martin Street from Aug. 25-27

Nichols Street from Aug. 27-29

Clearfield Street from Aug. 29-31

Residents are urged to use caution in work zones and to take alternate routes when possible.