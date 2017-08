Clearfield 40-and-Over Softball Tourney Scoreboard

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

First Round

Game 1 – Bob Boob’s Garage – 20, Meatheads – 2

Game 2 – Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies – 9, Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods – 1

Game 3 – Potter’s Bricklayers – 7, Siegel Engraving/Buster’s Sports Bar – 6

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Game 4 – Bob Boob’s Garage – 9, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub – 0

Game 5 – Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies – 12, Potter’s Bricklayers – 3

Loser’s Bracket First Round

Game 6 – Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods – 13, Meatheads – 10

Game 7 – Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub – 6, Siegel Engraving/Buster’s Sports Bar – 5 (8 innings)

Game 8 – Potter’s Bricklayers – 11, Meatheads – 1

Loser’s Bracket Quarterfinal

Game 9 – Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods – 10, Siegel Engraving/Buster’s Sports Bar – 8

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

Loser’s Bracket Quarterfinal

Game 10 – Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub vs.Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods, 9 a.m.

Winner’s Bracket Final

Game 11 – Bob Boob’s Garage vs. Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies, 10:15 a.m.

Loser’s Bracket Semifinal

Game 12 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 11:30 a.m.

Loser’s Bracket Final

Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Game 14 – Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 2 p.m.

Game 15 (if necessary) – Game 14 Winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3:15 p.m.