17 killed in Burkina Faso cafe attack

Seventeen people were killed and nine others wounded after a number of assailants attacked a cafe in Burkina Faso around 9 p.m. local time Sunday (5 p.m. ET), according to state-run media RTB.

The attack is said to be still in progress in Ouagadougou, the capital of the West African nation. It’s not known how many attackers are involved.

Burkina Faso government spokesman Remis Dandjinou said the victims were from a number of countries. Efforts are underway to identify the bodies so the authorities can inform their families.

A security perimeter has been established by the Defense and Security forces and all roads leading up to the Ouagadougou International Airport are closed.

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident.

Developing story – more to come