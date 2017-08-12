Registration Opens for StrongWomen Strength Training Classes

Are you over 40 and finding it more difficult to take the stairs, or to get down and up from the floor?

Strength training can benefit you tremendously with your daily activities while protecting you from osteoporosis and losing your balance.

Penn State Extension, in collaboration with renowned researchers at Tufts University, continues to offer strength training and nutrition classes to help women and men improve their muscle strength and bone density. Classes are led by trained site leaders and meet twice a week for 12 weeks.

Sessions last about 60 minutes and include information about health and nutrition as well as upper and lower body exercises to improve strength, balance and agility.

Classes are forming in Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and McKean counties beginning this September. This program has been offered locally for more than 10 years.

It’s had many long-term participants who report improved health outcomes as well as enjoying the comradery of exercising in a non-competitive environment. As one participant put it, “Come join us, your friends and neighbors are here.”

For more information call Extension Educator Robin Kuleck at 814-486-9359 or visit the Extension Web site for details about the StrongWomen/Growing Stronger class.