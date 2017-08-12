Obituary Notice: Boyd R. “Junie” Shirey

Boyd R. “Junie” Shirey, 77, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 in Graham Township.

Born July 24, 1940, in Lecontes Mills, Girard Township, he was the son of the late Boyd and Pearl Stiner Shirey.

On Oct. 12, 1961 in South Carolina, he wed Ruth E. Evans Shirey, who survives at home.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Evelyn E. Martell and her husband, Randy of Frenchville, Elizabeth A. Graham of Woodland, Mary Shirey of Morrisdale and Regina Billotte and her husband, Dennis of Shawville; his grandchildren, Kimberly Martell, Randy Martell Jr., Allen Root and his companion, Donna Dixon, Nathan Root and his companion, Jeanna Ireland and Tasha Gagnon and her companion, Michael Rose and his great-grandchildren, Makenzie Martell, Cammie Root, Payton Root and Daniel Collins.

Also surviving are his sisters, Hilda Buck of Frenchville and Patricia Rainey and her husband, Jerry of Clearfield; his brothers, Thomas Shirey and his wife, Helen of Lanse, Richard Shirey and his wife, Sis of Loganton, Norman Shirey and his wife, Jennifer and Barry Shirey, both of Frenchville, and Larry Shirey and his wife, Carla of Clearfield; sister-in-law, Neva Shirey of Frenchville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma Smail and Maxine Shirey; two brothers, Ferdin and Raymond Shirey; a step-sister, Eva Confer; and two step- brothers, John and Ai Shirey.

Mr. Shirey retired from HRI, State College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service with the Rev. Ronald Neese officiating. Burial will be in Palestine United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.