Yariel Gonzalez punched a single up the middle in the 11th inning to give the State College Spikes a 5-4, walk-off win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Gonzalez’s game-ending hit was the fifth time he reached base in the game, and finished the contest just 14 minutes before midnight to give the Spikes their first walk-off win of the year.