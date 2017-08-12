Fair Fun Run/Walk Winners Announced

CLEARFIELD – On Aug. 5, the Clearfield YMCA and Clearfield Fair and Park Board held the eighth annual Fair Fun 5K Run/Walk and 100-Meter Dash at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Participants enjoyed a scenic carnival route through the fairgrounds, riverwalk and West Side of Clearfield.

Overall male winners were: first place, Alec Freeman; second place, Matt Berzonsky; and third place Peter Foradora.

Overall female winners were: first place, Tonya Bond; second place, Vanessa Negaard; and third place, Shannon Hepfer.

Full race results can be found online at www.runhigh.com.

Organizers would like to thank sponsors: Sheetz, Siegel Engraving Co., Jim’s Sports Center, City Drugs of Curwensville, Snyder’s Farm Market of Grampian, Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home Inc., CNB Bank, CBT Bank, Northwest Savings Bank, Bee Kind Winery, Drayer Physical Therapy, WOKW, Forever Media, Penn Highlands Clearfield, First Commonwealth Bank, South Side Subs, Wal-Mart Distribution Center, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Altoona Curve, Silver Screen Video of Clearfield, Delgrosso Amusement Park, Holts Grocery of Grampian and Road ID.