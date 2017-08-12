Bipartisan condemnation for ‘Unite the Right’ rally

As thousands of white nationalist and alt-right protesters descended on Charlottesville for the “Unite the Right” rally Saturday, voices from both sides of the aisle have emerged to condemn the gathering’s violence and rhetoric.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to weigh in on the violent demonstration, which has caused Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to issue a state of emergency.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for,” the President wrote. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

First lady Melania Trump also to put out a comment on the demonstrations, as did the President’s homeland security and counterterrorism aide, Thomas Bossert.

“Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts,” the first lady tweeted Saturday afternoon. “No good comes from violence.”

“The violence and hate in Charlotte (sic) are unacceptable. Protests must not undermine law and order, Bossert wrote on Twitter. He added that he has “confidence in state/local law enforcement.”

Other Republican leaders, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, all spoke out against the rally.

Ryan wrote on Twitter Saturday that “the views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant.”

“Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry,” he continued.

McConnell tweeted, “The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions.”

And McDaniel said that hatred and bigotry was “dangerous (and) cowardly.”

“Free speech may give them the right to do this but also empowers us to unite to loudly speak out against it,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, in response to a march of torch-bearing white nationalists on Friday night, said “their tiki torches may be fueled by citronella but their ideas are fueled by hate, & have no place in civil society.”

Across the aisle, Sen. Kamala Harris of California called the rally “un-American.”

“We must all stand against hatred and bigotry, she wrote in a tweet. “Our unity is our strength and diversity is our power.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote, “The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred that has no place in our society.”

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted, “Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy.”

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine penned a extensive response on Facebook to Friday night’s march.

“I’m deeply disturbed that our country has to wake up to headlines of torch-wielding white nationalists promoting bigotry and inciting fear on a college campus in Virginia,” he wrote. “Racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric sow seeds of hatred in our communities. That’s not who we are, that’s not what Virginians stand for, and we have no intention of moving backwards toward the division of the past. People peddling in hate from outside of Charlottesville will never define this vibrant community.”