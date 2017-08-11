State Police Investigating Storage Unit Burglary in Brookville

BROOKVILLE – State police at Punxsutawney are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred sometime between July 22 and Thursday at Wagner’s Storage in Brookville.

According to state police, the victims said the latch on their storage unit was cut. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a new Craftsman 75-piece socket set with additional sockets; a new SKIL saw in a black box; a Dewalt box containing a yellow 18V drill with approximately $100 worth of drills attachments, extension bits, etc.; a blue tool box with a broken latch full of sockets, ratchets and extensions; a light blue Craftsman box containing a three- to four-pound belt sander; approximately eight medium to large tool boxes containing hundreds of hand tools; one black box containing a nail gun; one black box containing a staple gun; and a black case containing a new Craftsman chain saw with extra chains, rags and an instruction manual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.