REYNOLDSVILLE – The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old Reynoldsville woman, Maggie Lee Crystal Sanchez.

According to state police, Sanchez was discovered deceased Thursday at a Jackson Street address. She was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m.; an autopsy was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

No further information was provided in the report, and state police said that the investigation is ongoing at this time.