Obituary Notice: Dolly M. Sipe

Dolly M. Sipe, 81, of Clearfield died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at MaGee Women’s Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Philipsburg, the daughter of the late Iven and Margret (Quick) Merrow. On February 14, 1953, she married Marvin Sipe Sr., who survives.

She worked at various restaurants in the Clearfield area over the years. She had also worked for Rid Aide and Wal-Mart up until her retirement.

She was a faithful member of the Clearfield Alliance Church, where she taught Sunday school and served as a deacon.

She enjoyed reading, camping and traveling across the United States with her husband.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Marvin Sipe Sr.

She is survived by five children, Lou Ann and her husband, Edward Heberling, Melaine and her husband, Christopher Leigey and Marvin Sipe Jr., all of Clearfield, Susan and her husband, John Adam of Allenwood and Christine and her husband, Michael Luzier of Curwensville.

She is survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Judy Harris of Spring Valley and Dorothy Fontenoy of Clearfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carol Sipe O’Dell; and a granddaughter, Brooklyn Sipe-Carns.

At the wishes Mrs. Sipe, all services are private. Burial will be in Mount Joy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Clearfield SPCA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Clearfield.

