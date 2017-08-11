Kristen Bell helps us through Faris/Pratt split

Kristen Bell knows how difficult marriage can be.

The “Frozen” star talked to E! about sadness expressed by fans of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris over their split.

Bell, who is married to actor/comic Dax Shepard, said it’s challenging to keep a marriage strong in Hollywood.

“The reality is when you’re working in this industry, you’re sometimes shooting a movie in, you know, China for four months,” Bell said. “You’re away from your family for four months. I think it’s more the separation than anything that can weigh on people.”

And while she said “I love my husband, I love my marriage” Bell acknowledged that “It is very hard.”

“We work at it,” she said. “We go to couple’s therapy, we make sure that we’re talking with respect to each other and that when we sit down to have a disagreement, it’s a disagreement, not an argument.”

A marriage ending is more nuanced than people realize, Bell said.

“If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn’t really be a heartbreak for everyone,” she said. “You should say, ‘Oh, they tried. But that doesn’t discount the lovely years they had together.'”

And were she and Shepard to ever part ways, Bell said she would try to find the positive in it all.

“If I ever get divorced, I’m still going to be like, ‘Wow, I loved being married to that man,'” Bell said.