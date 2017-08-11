Home / Crime / GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

Lawrence Township

  • Police received a report about an alleged theft that occurred on Cresswood Drive. It remains under investigation at this time.
  • Police received a report about an alleged retail theft at the Clearfield Mall. It remains under investigation at this time.
  • Police received a report about the alleged theft of a motor vehicle in the area of Coal Hill. It hasn’t been located yet, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.
  • Police responded to an animal complaint at Wal-Mart.
  • Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment on Long Run Road.
  • Police responded to a traffic complaint/possible DUI at Wal-Mart. Upon arrival, police located the driver.
  • Police received a report about an alleged theft in the area of Scale House Lane.
  • State police were assisted with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 80 near exit 120.
  • Clearfield Borough police were assisted in the area of East Pine Street.
  • Police received a report about a wanted person who was making excessive noise in the area of Palmer Street. Upon arrival, police located the male, and after a foot pursuit, he was apprehended by officers. He was subsequently taken to the county jail and housed on a warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Police received a report about a domestic disturbance at the Hampton Inn.
  • Police received a report about a lost Springer Spaniel in the Hyde area. Anyone who locates the dog is asked to contact township police.
  • Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 879, which resulted in a warrant service. A local male was taken into custody on warrants, and later he was housed in county jail.
  • Police responded to the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop where a known male didn’t pay his pay and left the restaurant. Charges are to be filed, according to police.
