BREAKING: State Police Locate Runaway Teen

UPDATE:

Bon Scott Lefort, 16, of Morrisdale was located Thursday, according to Clearfield-based state police.

—–

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Clearfield-based state police are searching for a runaway teen.

State police identified the teen as Bon Scott Lefort, 16, of Morrisdale. He left a Cemetery Road address Wednesday.

Lefort has been described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

He has ear-length blonde hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses.

State police say Lefort may be wearing a green hooded-sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black “Fox” ball cap with green lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.