‘The Crown’ Season 2 gets return date

Attention royal subjects: we now know when to get ready for “The Crown.”

Show producers for the popular historical series announced via Twitter on Thursday that Season 2 will drop on December 8.

“An empire in ruins. A marriage in tatters. A queen fighting for survival,” the tweets said. “#TheCrown Season Two. December 8th, 2017.”

Fans have been enthralled with the show, which has turned the early years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign over England into a delicious family drama.

The series is said to have cost Netflix a queen’s ransom — the streaming giant reportedly spent upwards of $100 million to produce the 10-episode royal drama.

It appears to have paid off in both audience love and critical acclaim. Star Claire Foy scored both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for best actress in a drama series, and the show took home a Golden Globe for best TV series, drama last year.