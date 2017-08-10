Strong support for Taylor Swift following trial testimony

Taylor Swift’s testimony against a man she has accused of groping her has sparked a wave of support for the pop star on social media.

Swift alleges that former KYGO disc jockey David Mueller inappropriately touched her a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013.

“I am critical of your client for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass,” Swift testified Thursday in response to a question from Mueller’s attorney.

“I’m not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in anyway that this is my fault because it isn’t,” she said.

Mueller denies grabbing Swift and claims he was wrongfully terminated after Swift and her mother pressured the radio station to fire him following the alleged incident. Swift filed a countersuit in response.

“I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine,” Swift testified.

Social media lit up at Swift’s words.

“I thought taylor would be upset & nervous on the stand but the fact she’s being so strong and standing up for herself MAKES ME SO PROUD,” one tweet read.

“It is SO important for sexual assault victims to be confident & stand up for what they KNOW happened & Taylor is out there setting that ex,” read another.

Swift’s suit states she hopes her active participation in the trial will “serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”