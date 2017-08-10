Peter Kraus doesn’t think ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay settled

Bachelor Nation may not be content, but Peter Kraus looks to be moving on.

The runner-up on “The Bachelorette” this season appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday and said he doesn’t believe Rachel Lindsay “settled” by picking Bryan Abasolo.

“I think she and I had a very instant connection on our date, but I think she had an amazing connection with Bryan as well,” Kraus said. “It was obvious from the start. He’s a good fit and they seem very happy and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Fans who were #TeamPeter have questioned whether Lindsay chose the guy who would give her the ring, rather than her soulmate

Lindsay and Abasolo are now engaged and fans got to see the emotional final date between Lindsay and Kraus in which they split after he said he was not ready to propose to her, should she choose him.

Kraus once again apologized for telling Lindsay earlier in the season to “Go find someone to have a mediocre life with.”

“That was stupid of me to say,” he said. “It was in the heat of the moment, I was very emotional, I shouldn’t have said it and I was very apologetic for it.”

Despite their dramatic breakup and the tension some fans commented on during their reuniting the night of the finale, Kraus said he and Lindsay are fine.

“I’m getting to a happy place,” Kraus said. “We left on good terms … I think it’s ok.”

As for whether he is down to be the next “Bachelor,” as so many fans have indicated they would like to see, the Wisconsin businessman was noncommittal.

“I’d have to think a lot about it,” Kraus said.