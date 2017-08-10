New Bylaws Adopted, Board Terms Spelled Out at Tourism Meeting

CLEARFIELD – The new bylaws were adopted at yesterday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting and the board also spelled out how terms will be staggered for coming years.

At the end of this year, both board members Terri Cunkle and Bonnie Robinson Harper will end their first five-year terms and have the option of serving another five years.

Cunkle, who currently serves as board chairwoman, said she has already decided she will not seek a second term due to other commitments, and Harper said she would decide soon.

Next year the terms of John Shugrue and Sue Williams will expire, even though they have not served full five-year terms, because of the need to start staggering terms immediately.

The same is for Susan Reed and Van Johnson, whose terms expire at the end of 2019, and David King and Rustie McCleary, whose terms expire at the end of 2020.

In 2021 no board members will face the end of a term. Each board member is allowed to serve two consecutive five years terms, and then they must take a period of time off before asking to be reappointed.

The county commissioners will rotate through their seat every year.

A decision was also made concerning the Web site. The board learned that the current host is willing to continue providing the Web site until the end of the year, but encouraged Visit Clearfield County to find a new host.

Director Josiah Jones then put out a request for proposals and the lowest one received was from a company the tourism authority has worked with before, Lunar Cow.

Several years ago Lunar Cow was working on a Web site for CCRTA and VCC but due to certain uncontrollable circumstances, was unable to complete it.

Their price quote was $7,500 and what they were working on is 85 percent complete and could be up and running in a few months.

Additionally, Lunar Cow would like the opportunity to bid on travel planners next year, and if they are awarded the bid, as they have been in the past, the cost for the Web site for that year would be free.

After considerable discussion, the board voted to accept the proposal on the condition of solicitor and board review.

Jones also updated the board on the results of attending various events recently, both locally and one out of state, in Delaware.

The event in Delaware, Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance, was an opportunity to talk with writers for tourism magazines about areas they could feature in their publications.

Jones also reported on how the travel planners have been doing well in locations other than Interstate 80 and he said overall they may need to order more.

The board approved joining the American Bus Association, which helps tourism agencies work with bus companies to bring bus tours to the area for various reasons.

VCC is already a member of the Pennsylvania Bus Association and Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo said it takes about three years before bus companies even consider working with you, because they’re looking for dedication.

However, after that, she said they have had contacts with tour companies looking for things to do during brief stops, or items to add to a longer tour.

Additionally, Swales-Vitullo will attend an ABA convention in Charlotte, NC, next year to network with the company.

The board also approved a new booth set up for events, which includes a table, a display and an additional five interchangeable panels.

Normally when they rent a space at an event, they must either bring their own table and chairs, or rent those as well, and the interchangeable displays will allow customization for different events.

Finally, the board reminds that the first round of applications for fall grants is due Sept. 9 and the second round will be due Oct. 27 with grants awarded in November.