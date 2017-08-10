Monella Appointed to County Planning Commission

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the appointment of Paul Monella to the County Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Monella was appointed by a 3-0 vote with the stipulation that he resign from his current director position on the Community Connections Advisory Board.

Commissioner John A. Sobel said it was county policy that appointees not serve on more than one board. He said Monella offered to comply in his letter of interest.

“We’d like to thank Mr. Monella for his interest because it is hard to fill these positions,” said Commissioner Tony Scotto, chairman.

Scotto said the commissioners are still seeking interested persons to serve on the Solid Waste Authority, Curwensville Lake Authority, County Planning Commission and Community Action.