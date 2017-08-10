London double-decker bus crashes into shop

A double-decker bus crashed into a shop on a busy London street on Thursday morning leaving at least six people injured.

The crash took place in Lavender Hill in southwest London before before 7 a.m. local time.

Police said the driver of the bus had been taken to hospital; emergency services freed the two passengers trapped on the top deck using an aerial ladder.

Andrew Matthews, who said he was on the bus at the time of the crash, told the UK Press Association he heard yelling and screaming as the bus crashed.

“I noticed the bus drifting. I heard a smash and saw the roof of the shop going through (the bus) from the front left. It went to the fourth or fifth row,” he said.

“I wedged myself in, bracing myself. As soon as the bus came to a stop there was yelling, screaming.

“I noticed a lady wedged in the front right-hand side. She was screaming for help. There was a lot of blood.”

London Ambulance Service said it had treated six people at the scene after sending five ambulance crews and an air ambulance helicopter.

London Fire Brigade said it sent two fire engines and three fire rescue units to the scene.