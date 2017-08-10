GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a dog was found Wednesday at the Morris Township Fire Hall in Morris Township. According to state police, it was a male boxer dog that was “brindle” in color with a white chest and feet. It was very friendly and had a blue collar. The owner can contact the Morris Township Fire Co. at 814-342-3293 or Kyle Schmoke at 814-577-3241.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police reported a drug-related incident that occurred at a Route 28 residence in Pine Creek Township. According to the report, on Aug. 1, state police were requested to check the welfare of a female. It was determined she was stranded and waiting on a ride back to Cleveland, Ohio. On Aug. 2, state police were contacted about a purse found at the same residence, where the female had been wandering around. State police determined it allegedly contained drug paraphernalia and belonged to the female. She was charged through the district court, and the incident remains under investigation.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of theft/forgery that occurred Wednesday on Summerson Road in Benezette Township. During the incident, someone allegedly accessed the victim’s bank account and made two online purchases that had a total value of $132.75. State police are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ridgway barracks at 814-776-6136.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an alleged indecent assault. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police assisted a motorist on Route 879.
- Police recovered a possible stolen bike in Ker Addition. If you had a bike stolen in this area, you can contact police, provide a description and re-claim it.
- Police received a report about loitering and prowling in the area of Patton Street. Police were unable to locate the male actor.
- Police located people who were allegedly trespassing in the area of Firetower Road.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on Hogback Road, which resulted in a DUI. Charges are to be filed pending blood test results.