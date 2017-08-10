Clearfield 40-and-Over Tourney Draws Seven Teams

CLEARFIELD — The question going into the 23rd annual Clearfield “Past-Your-Prime” 40-and-Over Modified Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament booked for Saturday and Sunday at Bucky Strunk Memorial Field is whether any of six teams can end the Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies’ dynasty.

The invaders from down I-99 have won or shared five of the last six titles, including three in a row before being declared co-champs with Bob Boob’s Garage of Clearfield last year when their championship showdown was rained out after one inning.

Potter’s Bricklayers ruled in the early years, racking up six crowns in the first eight tournaments and then claimed a seventh in 2007.

The Clearfield Meatheads own four championship trophies, three of them coming in succession from 2003 through 2005.

Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub of Clearfield reigned in 2010 and 2012 after sharing the 2008 championship with Aqua Specialists of Mechanicsburg, who returned the next year to win it all.

Two Clearfield teams, Buster’s Sports Bar and Legends Sports Bar & Grill, broke up Potter’s dynasty in the first decade of the tourney.

The Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods return after a two-year hiatus and wind up paired against the Bedford juggernaut at 9:45 a.m. after the Meatheads and Boob’s square off in Saturday’s 8:30 opener.

Siegel’s/Buster’s and Potter’s will meet at 11:00 in the other first round game.

Denny’s receives a bye and will take on the Meatheads-Boob’s winner at 12:15, with the other winner’s bracket semifinal to follow.

Five games of loser’s bracket action will continue through early evening, with four survivors joining the two unbeaten teams Sunday when the first game will start at 9 a.m.

The championship game is set for 2 p.m., with another game to follow immediately if necessary.

Wood bats, a 1-1 count for all batters and a 10-run Mercy Rule after 4½ innings will help keep the tournament on schedule.

A concession stand will be in operation both days with food and beverages courtesy of many Clearfield area business, organizations and individuals.

The “Toys for Tots” program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. William L. Dixon Detachment based in Clearfield will be the beneficiary of the majority of the proceeds.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

First Round

Game 1 – Meatheads vs. Bob Boob’s Garage, 8:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Emporium Used-To-Be-Goods vs. Bedford Over-The-Hillbillies, 9:45 a.m.

Game 3 – Siegel Engraving/Buster’s Sports Bar vs. Potter’s Bricklayers, 11 a.m.

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Game 4 – Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub vs. Game 1 Winner, 12:15 p.m.

Game 5 – Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 1:30 p.m.

Loser’s Bracket First Round

Game 6 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2:45 p.m.

Game 7 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 4 p.m.

Game 8 – Game 5 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser, 5:15 p.m.

Loser’s Bracket Quarterfinal

Game 9 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Loser, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

Loser’s Bracket Quarterfinal

Game 10 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 9 a.m.

Winner’s Bracket Final

Game 11 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 10:15 a.m.

Loser’s Bracket Semifinal

Game 12 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 11:30 a.m.

Loser’s Bracket Final

Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Game 14 – Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 2 p.m.

Game 15 (if necessary) – Game 14 Winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3:15 p.m.