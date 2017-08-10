Home / Clearfield County Fair / Burger Challenge Raises Funds for PA Wounded Warriors, Clearfield Food Pantry

Burger Challenge Raises Funds for PA Wounded Warriors, Clearfield Food Pantry

Shown are: Joe Evilsizor, Steve Evilsizor, Denny Leigey, Richie Lopez and Mike Norris. (Provided photo)

CLEARFIELD – A team from Bob’s Army & Navy Store was the winner of the Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub Team Burger Challenge on Saturday at the Clearfield County Fair. 

The team “destroyed” the old record of 38:52 by finishing the “Ye Olde 96er” in Just 19:35.  Team members were Joe Evilsizor, Steve Evilsizor, Richie Lopez and Mike Norris.

The total amount raised was $2,890 and was split evenly between two local charities – PA Wounded Warriors and the Clearfield Food Pantry.  The Clearfield Elks also donated $250 to each charity.

Other teams were Mary’s Place; Altoona Curve, including Loco; Clearfield Football Linemen; and Clearfield Agway.

Shown are: Denny Leigey, Ed Hullihen, Howard Hunt and Denny Leigey Jr. Hullihen and Hunt accepted a donation on behalf of the PA Wounded Warriors. (Provided photo)

Shown are: Denny Leigey, Robin Clark, Theresa Robinson and Denny Leigey Jr. during a donation presentation to the Clearfield Food Pantry. (Provided photo)

 

 

