Burger Challenge Raises Funds for PA Wounded Warriors, Clearfield Food Pantry

CLEARFIELD – A team from Bob’s Army & Navy Store was the winner of the Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub Team Burger Challenge on Saturday at the Clearfield County Fair.

The team “destroyed” the old record of 38:52 by finishing the “Ye Olde 96er” in Just 19:35. Team members were Joe Evilsizor, Steve Evilsizor, Richie Lopez and Mike Norris.

The total amount raised was $2,890 and was split evenly between two local charities – PA Wounded Warriors and the Clearfield Food Pantry. The Clearfield Elks also donated $250 to each charity.

Other teams were Mary’s Place; Altoona Curve, including Loco; Clearfield Football Linemen; and Clearfield Agway.