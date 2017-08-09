Trump endorses Luther Strange in Alabama Senate race

President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Luther Strange days before the Alabama GOP Senate primary, praising the lawmaker’s job performance.

“Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement,” he tweeted Tuesday.

The August 15 primary race for the Senate seat vacated after Jeff Sessions became attorney general features three top candidates — Strange, Rep. Mo Brooks and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore — all of whom are running to defend the President’s agenda.

Brooks accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday of misleading Trump to believe that Strange is the better candidate for the job.

“I respect President Trump, but I am baffled and disappointed Mitch McConnell and ‘the Swamp’ somehow misled the President into endorsing Luther Strange,” the conservative lawmaker said in a statement.

Brooks holds McConnell “responsible” for failing to lead Republicans in repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“The President has bigger things going on than a campaign, that’s for sure,” the congressman said. “In any event, while Mitch McConnell and the Swamp managed to mislead the President last night, I still support the America First Agenda, and all the polls show we have momentum.”

Brooks said Strange is not committed to helping move forward Trump’s policy goals.

“Perhaps President Trump is unaware that Luther Strange wants to keep the Senate’s 60% rule that empowers Chuck Schumer and the Democrats to kill the entire conservative, Republican and President Trump legislative agendas,” he said.