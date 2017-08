A seven-run first inning propelled the State College Spikes to a 10-5 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades in the opener of a three-game set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday night. Bryce Denton and Tyler Lancaster each collected three hits for the Spikes (27-21), who edged up to third place in both the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division and Wild Card races.