Paris soldiers hit by vehicle outside barracks

Six soldiers were injured, two seriously, after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday outside their barracks in a suburb northwest of Paris, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

The soldiers were leaving their barracks at the Place de Verdun in Levallois-Perret when they were knocked down by the vehicle.

Police say they are currently searching for the suspect and the car.

Two soldiers were seriously hurt and four others suffered minor injuries, BFMTV reported.

“There was no doubt that this was a deliberate act,” the mayor of Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany, told BFMTV.

The incident, which involved a BMW, occurred at 8:15 a.m. local time, according to BFMTV.

Balkany told BFMTV that the car was “pre-positioned” in a small alleyway, waiting for troops from the 35th Infantry Regiment to come out of the building.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo tweeted offering “all her support” to those injured, adding “I hope with all my heart that their attacker will be quickly apprehended.”

France has been in a state of emergency since it was introduced after a terror attack in Paris killed 130 people in November 2015.

This is the sixth incident to affect French security forces in 2017 alone.