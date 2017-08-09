PA Secretary’s Visit and Election Challenge Top Clearfield Commissioners’ Meeting

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners were scheduled to meet yesterday with Pennsylvania Secretary Pedro A. Cortés of the Department of State.

According to Commissioner John A. Sobel, Cortés planned to visit the county’s Election Office at 11 a.m. yesterday morning. Sobel said he was uncertain if there would be any specific topics of discussion.

“The commissioners look forward to meeting with Secretary Cortés,” he said.

According to the DOS Web site, under the leadership of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, the DOS promotes the integrity of the electoral process, provides the initial infrastructure for economic development through corporate organizations and transactions and protects the health and safety of the public.

In other business, Commissioner Tony Scotto, chairman, announced the Board of Elections had received a complaint, and a hearing on an election challenge will be held at 2 p.m. Monday.

He said the county wasn’t identifying the parties involved in the challenge while the parties hadn’t yet received notification.

The commissioners said the hearing will be at the Clearfield County Administrative Offices and open to the public.