Obituary Notice: John A. “Jack” Delaney

John A. “Jack” Delaney, 88, of DuBois died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born May 18, 1929 in Reynoldsville, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Blanche M. (Christy) Delaney.

He graduated in May of 1947 from the St. Catherine School and attended Duquesne University and the Pennsylvania State University.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had served 17 months in Korea during the war.

After his service, he spent two years at the General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich. In 1956, he joined the family Wholesale Gasoline & Oil Business, Delaney Brothers, for the next 35 years, retiring in 1991.

On May 9, 1970, he married Joan (Kriner) Delaney. She survives.

He was a member of the DuBois Jaycees and among several people behind the creation of the Jaycees pool. He was the president the year it opened.

He also served on the board of directors for the United Fund, the DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Penn State DuBois.

He was a member of the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars, the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 and The Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Falls Creek.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Nancy Higgs and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Thomas, Michael and Arthur Delaney.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A scriptural wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Walk as celebrant.

Full military honors will be accorded from the church by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery

Memorials may be placed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

