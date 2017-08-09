Obituary Notice: Imogene “Jean” Baumgardner

Imogene “Jean” Baumgardner, 92, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at her home.

She was born Sept. 7, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Lulu (Parks) Briggs.

On June 20, 1942, she married Clarence Baumgardner, who died July 15, 2015.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and painting. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Because of her love for children and her fostering of hundreds and caring for many more, in 1986 she was awarded the Clearfield BPW Woman of the Year for the Clearfield County Children & Youth Services.

She is survived by 12 children, Jacqulyne Stone of State College; Cynthia Lanich and her husband, Edward, Robert L. Baumgardner, Rodger Baumgardner and his wife, Gay, Debra Stiner and her husband, Richard and Melinda Cowder and her husband, Danny, all of Clearfield; Linda Taylor of Salt Lake City, Utah; Alan Baumgardner and his spouse, Hector of Nebraska; Robin Litz and her husband, Shawn of Virginia; Dennis Baumgardner of Florida; Joyce Barr of Ohio; and Andrea Baumgardner of Philadelphia.

She is survived by 33 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a step-brother, Jack Searle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; son, John Baumgardner; two grandchildren, Stewart Taylor and Kim Sponsler; and two step-siblings, Bets Cathcart and Robert McKee.

At the wishes of Mrs. Baumgardner, all services are private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice.

Online tributes can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.