HOUTZDALE – A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating a fire that occurred at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale.

State police say at approximately 9:29 a.m. Aug. 8, a smoke alarm was activated in the J housing unit. The fire originated from inside an inmate’s locker.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, state police also classified the nature of the fire investigation as arson.

Damage was estimated at $1,200, according to state police.