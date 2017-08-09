Clearfield ART Festival is Aug. 19

CLEARFIELD – The third annual Clearfield Art on the River Today (ART) Festival will be held Aug. 19 in downtown Clearfield.

It will feature art, music, tasty festival fare and more. As well, there will be a full day of children’s activities and a gallery exhibition.

The ART festival will take place from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Market Street between North Second and Front streets. Admission is free to this family-friendly festival.

According to event organizers, the literacy venue will feature well-known, authors Michael Mucci, Steven M. Greenberg and K.J. Keane, and the performance arts venue will encompass both music and dance.

Inside The Liddle Gallery, Raven Moon Oracle will be on-hand as part of the literary venue. The new Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield (SRACC), located on Market Street, will host Mucci.

Performing Arts Venue: (Main Stage)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sandy Lick Dulcimers

12 p.m. – 1 p.m., Egyptian Dancer, Tammy Carlson-Little

1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Clearfield Art Studio Theatre Performances

2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Guiternia Students and Temptation Alley

4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Elmira-Hope

The ART festival will also welcome stilt walkers, Toontown Klowns, a fun photo booth and juggler Colby Neumeister.

The festival is being hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) and The Liddle Gallery.

Organizers are grateful to all the people and organizations that supported this event through donations, sponsorships and partnerships.

For more information about this event, please contact the CRC at DiscoverClearfield@gmail.com or 814-765-6000.

The CRC office is located at 6 S. Front St., in downtown Clearfield in the Clearfield Borough offices.

Find the CRC online at www.DiscoverClearfield.com, the Clearfield Art on the River Today online and on Facebook: Clearfield Revitalization Corp. and Clearfield Art on the River Today Festival.