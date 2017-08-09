BREAKING: State Police Investigating Alleged Aggravated Indecent Assault Incident at Mahaffey Camp

BELL TOWNSHIP – State police at Punxsutawney are investigating an alleged aggravated indecent assault incident that occurred at the Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center in Bell Township.

According to state police, the incident occurred between 11 p.m. July 25 and 4 a.m. July 28.

State police say that during the incident, a 22-year-old Mechanicsburg man subjected a 15-year-old girl to unwanted physical contact.

No further information was provided in the state police report, and the case remains open at this time.