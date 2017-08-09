Amber Heard and Elon Musk are over…for now

If you want that latest on Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship status, head on over to Instagram.

That’s where the actress and the innovator are apparently most comfortable sharing.

On Tuesday, Heard posted a photo split of herself and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” putting forks in their hair and Musk used it as an opportunity to confirm that they had broken up.

“Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” he wrote in the comments section.

The inventor even offered an explanation as to what torpedoed their love affair.

“Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds,” he wrote.

Heard followed up with another Instagram photo, this time with the words “Give” and “Love” spelled out in petals, with her take on the split.

“Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time,” she wrote. “In this case, I’d like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close.”

Heard, who underwent a very public divorce from actor Johnny Depp last year, thanked fans “for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.”