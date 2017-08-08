Police hunt man who knocked woman in front of London bus

British police released dramatic video footage Tuesday appearing to show a jogger pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming London bus.

The footage of the incident, which took place on the morning of Friday May 5, shows the 33-year-old victim walking across Putney Bridge in southwest London when a male jogger appears to knock her into the road, forcing a bus to swerve to avoid her.

Police said the victim received minor injuries and that passengers on the bus came to her aid.

The jogger returned 15 minutes later as he made his way back across the bridge but did not acknowledge the victim when she attempted to speak with him, according to police.

“The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road. It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle,” Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer from Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said.

“We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognizes him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Police have described the jogger as white, in his mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light gray T-shirt and dark blue shorts at the time.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the man from the CCTV footage, to come forward.