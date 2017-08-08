Penfield Man Accused of Deliberately Wrecking ATV

DUBOIS – A Penfield man is facing charges for deliberately wrecking an all-terrain vehicle.

Austin Brian Smith, 21, was charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person and traffic summaries by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois in connection with an incident in Huston Township May 27.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when police arrived on the scene, a witness said she was arguing with Smith as they were riding on an ATV.

During the argument, she called a friend to pick her up. Smith allegedly told her to hang up the phone or he would crash the vehicle.

She refused to end the call and Smith then crashed the ATV, police said. Both riders were thrown from the vehicle and sustained injuries, according to the report.

Smith’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at District Judge Pat Ford’s DuBois office.