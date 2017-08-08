Parenting Program Available in Jefferson Co. through Children’s Aid Society

Is every day a battle from breakfast to bedtime? Triple P can help.

The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program of Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield County is now available in Jefferson County.

Positive Parenting aims to promote children’s development and manage children’s behavior and emotions in a constructive and non-hurtful way.

It is based on strong, nurturing relationships, good communication and positive attention to help children develop.

Over a series of 10 free, private, in-home sessions with trained instructors, parents learn better ways to deal with their children’s behaviors.

Developed by Professor Matt Sanders of Australia, the program has helped approximately 4 million children and families.

To enroll in the free program, call Children’s Aid Society at 814-765-2686 or e-mail ppp@childaid.org.