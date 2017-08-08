Obituary Notice: Martha Jane (McGee) Miller

Martha Jane (McGee) Miller departed this life on July 31, 2017 to be with her beloved husband.

She was the daughter of William Robert and Annabelle (Wilson) McGee. She was born Jan. 24, 1926.

She graduated from Mahaffey High School. She married Eugene D. Miller on June 16, 1943.

She is survived by three children, Barbara, Robert and Donald and a sister, Annbelle Bovell.

She also had a granddaughter, Jennifer Rowles, who faithfully cared for her during her sickness.

Her husband, Eugene, departed this life on March 23, 2002. She was also preceded in death by two children, Bonnie Millinder and Byron (Barney) Miller and her brother, Robert McGee and his wife, Shreen.

She had nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

At Mrs. Miller’s request, there will be no viewing. There will be a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Mahaffey.

Burial will be at the Otterbein Church along with her beloved husband.