Obituary Notice: Leah R. Hile

“The lady who loved angels is now an angel.”

Leah R. Hile, 93, of Mount Joy, Clearfield, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at her residence.

Born May 8, 1924, she was the daughter of Alfred and Georgie (Shaw) Roussey.

Mrs. Hile was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Mount Joy United Methodist Church, and she was secretary for the Mount Joy Cemetery Association. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women.

On June 1, 1946, she wed Morris C. Hile, who preceded her in death Dec. 25, 1983.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wendell Roussey. She was the last member of her generation.

Surviving are four children, Pauline Read and her husband, Ray, David Hile and his wife, Karen and Richard “Rick” Hile and his wife, Linda, all of Clearfield, and Edward Hile and his wife, Christine of Mineral Springs.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren, a step-great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hile will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mount Joy United Methodist Church, Clearfield, with the Rev. Kenneth J. Leonard officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Joy Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Mount Joy Cemetery Association, c/o Mr. Dennis Shaffner, president, 4843 Spruce Hill Circle, Rockton, PA 15856.

